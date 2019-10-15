UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Sponsors Maudsley Health Conference As Supportive Partner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

MoHAP sponsors Maudsley Health Conference as Supportive Partner

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The 4th Annual Maudsley Health Conference, a joint venture between the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, kicked off today, to provide updates on the best practices and cutting-edge advances in the child, adolescent, and adult mental health services.

The conference is held annually in conjunction with World Mental Health Day, commemorated on 10th October, and features lectures from and panel discussions with internationally recognised speakers.

The sessions and lectures of the conference have tackled the most important mental health topics including social networking addictions, eating disorders due to psychological pressure, the latest psychotropic medications, violence against mental health professionals, Alzheimer's and the obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Present at the conference were Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospitals Sector; Dr. Mona Al Kuwari, Director of the Specialised Care Department; Jo Fletcher, Managing Director, Maudsley Health; international experts; psychiatrists from Maudsley Hospital London and Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai.

Speaking on the importance of the conference which is sponsored by the MoHAP as a supportive partner, Dr. Al Serkal said, "The Maudsley Health Conference is a global platform for sharing knowledge and local and regional experiences, discussing the latest practices in the mental health field and developing the capabilities and skills of those who deliver mental health services to patients.

"

Al Serkal emphasised the MoHAP’s keenness on bolstering educational events and activities, especially those related to the mental health speciality.

This comes as part of the implementation of the National Mental Health Programme to achieve the social, psychological and professional empowerment of patients, foster mental health-related preventive and early detection programmes, and develop community psychological services for children, adolescents and the elderly.

He also pointed to the importance of establishing local and international partnerships and rehabilitating medical and technical mental professionals.

Commending the MoHAP’s programmes for promoting mental health, Fletcher said, "Over the past 20 years, the world has been witnessing several mental disorders such as eating disorders, addiction, autism and psychiatry of the elderly. The global statistics show that one of four persons is experiencing a mental illness. We hope the information provided at the conference will be stimulating and support those delivering care to patients with mental health difficulties."

