MoHAP stresses importance of community commitment to taking vaccinations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, stressed the importance of the community’s commitment to taking vaccinations, according to the National Immunisation Programme, to protect public health and safety.

This statement coincides with the World Immunisation Week, held from 24th to 30th April, under the slogan, "Vaccinations for all," and in cooperation with the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The ministry stated that vaccines are available at all its health centres according to the highest standards of safety, noting that ensuring the health and safety of all members of the community is one of its priorities, and stressing that vaccinations are essential to protecting the health of people and preventing the spread of communicable diseases.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Centres and Health Clinics at the Ministry and Chairman of the National Committee for Implementation of International Health Regulations and Fight Against Pandemics highlighted the ministry’s keenness to continue providing vaccinations, to reinforce the community’s immunity against communicable diseases, as well as encouraging people to go to Primary healthcare centres to protect their health and their children’s health, and improve the results of the national index to raise the rates of vaccinations of community members to exceed 99 percent, as part of the ministry’s strategy to promote prevention and provide comprehensive healthcare to the community.

He added that vaccinations are among the best and most successful medical methods that prevent diseases, urging everyone to take the required vaccinations through the programme.

The ministry has made several e-services and smart applications available to enable people to participate in the programme and reduce waiting times at centres providing vaccinations, he further added.

Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Preventive Medicine Department, stated that the programme is a fundamental health service that prevents the spread of communicable diseases and is one of the ministry’s priorities, as part of its strategy to protect public health by vaccinating everyone in the country.

She added that parents are required to contact the ministry’s health centres to confirm their children’s vaccinations dates, and follow prevention instructions during their visit, such as washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, using hand sanitisers, respecting social distancing, and avoiding the touching of eyes, noses and mouths before washing hands.

She also highlighted the importance of vaccinations to prevent several diseases, such as viral hepatitis, measles, rubella, parotid gland, polio and chickenpox, as well as to reducing the use of antibiotics to treat diseases and complications, which will help prevent bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

She then stressed the need for family members to adhere to their vaccination schedules, especially those who are susceptible to diseases, such as the elderly, children under the age of five, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women, noting that the WHO recommends the vaccination of these segments of the community to reduce the transmission of many diseases.