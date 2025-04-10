MoHAP takes part in Generation Readiness Exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has participated in the "Generation Readiness Exhibition", held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, under the theme "Building aware and prepared generations."

The event was held in conjunction with the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 (WCEMS), which brought together various government entities and strategic partners concerned with improving crisis readiness and response systems.

During the event, the ministry hosted a series of awareness-raising workshops designed to promote sound health practices among young people in an engaging, interactive, and accessible manner—bridging education with real-world experience.

The workshops were held as part of MoHAP’s commitment to improving public health and boosting preventive awareness across all segments of society, with a particular focus on the younger generations, the driving force behind shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for the UAE.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that the ministry’s participation in the Generation Readiness Exhibition aimed to strengthen our ongoing efforts to promote health prevention and readiness, both essential for shaping a sustainable community capable of responding effectively to emergencies.

He emphasised that educating children and youth about the importance of preventive health measures will not only foster early awareness but will also reflect positively on the overall public health outcomes in the community.

Al Rand further said that incorporating health education into the exhibition’s activities aligns with the ministry’s strategic goals of enhancing early warning systems, strengthening community responses, and tackling epidemics through a preventive and collaborative approach.

He stressed that investing in the awareness of future generations plays a significant role in bolstering health security and instilling a culture of prevention as a lifestyle, an ongoing priority within the UAE’s health preparedness and readiness strategies.

For her part, Fatma Hussain Alloghani, Director of the Epidemics and Surveillance Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stated that the exhibition provided a comprehensive awareness platform, offering the ministry an opportunity to guide the community toward adopting healthy behaviours.

It also facilitated the integration of preventive health concepts into the broader community readiness framework and broadened the reach of health education through innovative and inclusive methods, interactive sessions and live experiences to enhance the ability to address health challenges effectively and sustainably, Alloghani added.

Additionally, the event reinforced the importance of community partnership in safeguarding public health by promoting simple health habits—such as handwashing, personal hygiene, and proper nutrition—that serve as the first line of defence against many diseases and help boost immunity, Alloghani said.