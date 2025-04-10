Open Menu

MoHAP Takes Part In Generation Readiness Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 07:15 PM

MoHAP takes part in Generation Readiness Exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has participated in the "Generation Readiness Exhibition", held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, under the theme "Building aware and prepared generations."

The event was held in conjunction with the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 (WCEMS), which brought together various government entities and strategic partners concerned with improving crisis readiness and response systems.

During the event, the ministry hosted a series of awareness-raising workshops designed to promote sound health practices among young people in an engaging, interactive, and accessible manner—bridging education with real-world experience.

The workshops were held as part of MoHAP’s commitment to improving public health and boosting preventive awareness across all segments of society, with a particular focus on the younger generations, the driving force behind shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for the UAE.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that the ministry’s participation in the Generation Readiness Exhibition aimed to strengthen our ongoing efforts to promote health prevention and readiness, both essential for shaping a sustainable community capable of responding effectively to emergencies.

He emphasised that educating children and youth about the importance of preventive health measures will not only foster early awareness but will also reflect positively on the overall public health outcomes in the community.

Al Rand further said that incorporating health education into the exhibition’s activities aligns with the ministry’s strategic goals of enhancing early warning systems, strengthening community responses, and tackling epidemics through a preventive and collaborative approach.

He stressed that investing in the awareness of future generations plays a significant role in bolstering health security and instilling a culture of prevention as a lifestyle, an ongoing priority within the UAE’s health preparedness and readiness strategies.

For her part, Fatma Hussain Alloghani, Director of the Epidemics and Surveillance Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stated that the exhibition provided a comprehensive awareness platform, offering the ministry an opportunity to guide the community toward adopting healthy behaviours.

It also facilitated the integration of preventive health concepts into the broader community readiness framework and broadened the reach of health education through innovative and inclusive methods, interactive sessions and live experiences to enhance the ability to address health challenges effectively and sustainably, Alloghani added.

Additionally, the event reinforced the importance of community partnership in safeguarding public health by promoting simple health habits—such as handwashing, personal hygiene, and proper nutrition—that serve as the first line of defence against many diseases and help boost immunity, Alloghani said.

Related Topics

World Education Immunity UAE Abu Dhabi Young Guide Event All Government

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore ..

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets

34 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East