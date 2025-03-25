Open Menu

MoHAP To Conclude National Health And Nutrition Survey By End Of March

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that the fieldwork phase for the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025, conducted in partnership with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, local health authorities, and statistical agencies, is due to conclude by the end of March with the data collection phase to be followed by a thorough phase of data validation and analysis.

Teams from the ministry have already begun drafting the preliminary report for the National Health and Nutrition Survey, designed to inform and strengthen national health planning strategies and policies, aligning with the UAE's 2030 Sustainable Development objectives.

From initial preparation to the announcement of results, the project, developed in collaboration with strategic partners, is managed by specialised teams comprising highly experienced professionals, advanced technological resources, and international best practices to maintain accuracy, relevance, and effectiveness.

Field operations have adhered to a structured timeline, ensuring data accuracy and close coordination among all involved parties to address challenges through thoughtful planning, effective time management, and coordination, thereby maintaining the highest efficiency in the fieldwork process.

The survey is seen as a strategic step toward building a more sustainable healthcare system, providing data that will drive future policies to improve public health and enhance the quality of life for residents.

The survey aims to update the health and nutrition database for the population, measure key health performance indicators, and support policies designed to enhance the quality of healthcare services for community members.

It will provide accurate and up-to-date data and facilitate data-driven health decision-making aligned with national sustainable development goals.

Additionally, the survey involves measuring and disseminating various national health and social indicators, with findings shared with international organisations, including the World Health Organisation.

National health surveys play a key role in shaping the comprehensive development plans of the healthcare system by providing accurate and data-driven insights. Additionally, making the results available to the public will help raise health awareness among community members.

In line with this commitment, the Ministry of Health and Prevention will publish the results on the open data page of its official website and distribute them to healthcare institutions across the UAE.

The Ministry analyses the data using the latest technologies, while also drawing on the expertise of data science specialists to generate accurate insights into the nation’s health and nutrition status.

Using advanced statistical methodologies, the Ministry monitors key indicators related to chronic diseases, nutritional patterns, and healthy lifestyle behaviours. This data-driven approach helps identify current and emerging health challenges and develop evidenced based development plans.

To sustain a robust and progressive healthcare system aligned with the UAE’s aspirations, the Ministry collaborates closely with national, regional, and global partners. Through strategic cooperation, data sharing, workshops, and meetings with relevant organisations, the ministry strives to maximise the effective use of data and studies to improve healthcare quality and efficiency.

The ministry will also conduct benchmark comparisons between the current and previous national health surveys, as well as analyse the UAE’s health indicators in relation to other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Additionally, findings will be shared with the World Health Organisation.

