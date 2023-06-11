UrduPoint.com

MoHAP To Launch 'Nebras: My Journey In The World Of Nursing And Midwifery Research' Initiative

June 11, 2023

MoHAP to launch &#039;Nebras: My Journey in the World of Nursing and Midwifery Research&#039; initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced it will launch "Nebras" initiative in collaboration with Pfizer, one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies, in a move aimed at bolstering research in the nursing and midwifery fields.
The Supreme National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery will unveil the "Nebras: My Journey in the World of Nursing and Midwifery Research" initiative during a press conference scheduled for June 15.
The initiative aims to enhance the research capabilities of Nursing and Midwifery cadres, empowering them to actively contribute to scientific research in line with national health priorities and research agendas outlined in the national strategy for nursing and midwifery (2022-2026).
By supporting the UAE Centennial 2071 and fostering the development of Nursing and Midwifery care services, the initiative will not only play a significant role in the creation of knowledge, manuals, and concepts within these professions, but will also strengthen the position of Nursing and Midwifery in UAE society, making them an appealing career choice for young national talents.
Nebras is designed to fulfill the objectives of the national strategy for nursing and midwifery (2022-2026), with a specific focus on promoting "scientific research and evidence-based practices.

"
It aims to facilitate the execution of research studies that provide valuable insights to guide initiatives outlined in the national strategy. Additionally, the initiative seeks to cultivate a national research culture within the fields of Nursing and Midwifery, while promoting evidence-based policies and clinical practices in response to national health priorities.
"Nebras" will introduce a national guidance programme within the nursing and midwifery research field. As part of this programme, experts in nursing and midwifery research will be invited to apply to serve as mentors following an introductory workshop that they will attend.
The programme also offers opportunities for nursing and midwifery personnel nationwide to present their research ideas as potential interns. Once the suitable ideas are selected, each intern is assigned a mentor.
Together, they develop a guidance plan and set a mutually agreed timeline within a comprehensive electronic platform.

The programme culminates with a ceremony to honour the participants, showcasing their accomplishments and the results of their research studies.

