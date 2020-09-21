UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP To Launch 'Tatmeen' Platform To Secure Healthcare Supply Chains

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:45 PM

MoHAP to launch 'Tatmeen' Platform to secure healthcare supply chains

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the development of a new digital platform "Tatmeen", a track-and-trace platform for the country’s healthcare sector to fortify and secure healthcare supply chains.

As a first for the region, "Tatmeen" will use advanced serialisation and tracing technology to track medicines from production to end-use. MoHAP is partnering with EVOTEQ, a UAE-based digital solution provider for the development and operations of the platform.

The solution will enable tracking of pharma products through their journey in the supply chain on a single integrated digital platform, promoting trust and transparency in the healthcare industry from end-to-end. It will also help MoHAP tackle challenges such as counterfeit or expired medical supplies and unauthorised products.

Regulatory authorities will be able to use "Tatmeen" to assist them in their mission to prevent the entry of counterfeit or unauthorised medicines into the country using a web portal and mobile.

The platform will also empower consumers to be able to verify products at the point of purchase allowing them to avoid unapproved and counterfeit medicine, providing visibility on product origins, safety, and validity through a unique, serialised 2-D matrix bar code.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services for MoHAP stated that "Tatmeen" will be based on an advanced track and trace product for pharmaceuticals which will serve as the core serialisation repository. With the use of advanced technology and standards, the solution will ensure greater accountability from participants in the healthcare supply chain and accelerate our ability to trace drugs at every point of the supply chain.

Mubaraka M. Ibrahim Director of Information Technology for MOHAP, noted that Tatmeen will be built using best of breed technology components which will enable speed of transaction processing, agility to change and adapt to new scenarios and deliver a highly secure mechanism to trace drugs from point of manufacture to the point of consumption.

The platform will be designed considering the future needs of the UAE healthcare market and integrated with the existing services provided by MoHAP.

Jihad Tayara, CEO of EVOTEQ said, "We are proud to be working with MoHAP to fulfil their ambitions of establishing a smart healthcare system in the country, offering our expertise and our established Smart Track solution to solve critical challenges and facilitate a seamless, efficient means of information exchange between everyone involved."

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Mobile Drugs UAE Market From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

5 minutes ago

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

34 minutes ago

TECNO’s has launched its Hero Phone Spark 6 in P ..

43 minutes ago

MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Fin ..

50 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. Says New York City, Portland, Sea ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Is Handling Russia's Second Request for Leg ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.