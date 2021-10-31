UrduPoint.com

MoHAP To Organise Series Of Activities As Part Of Participation In Dubai Fitness Challenge 30*30

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness Challenge 30*30

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will organise a series of activities on the sidelines of its participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30*30 starting today and for a full month.

The ministry’s activities also come as part of its ‘Ma’kom for an Active Lifestyle’ initiative.

Targeting employees in particular and the society in general, the ministry’s activities aim to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles including healthy food and physical activity, in line with the national agenda objectives to reduce prevalence of disease and obesity, and support the National Strategy for Wellbeing, which calls for adopting a healthy and active lifestyle.

"Taking part in Dubai Fitness Challenge 30*30 falls within the ‘Ma’kom for an Active Lifestyle’ initiative, which aims to spread awareness of the importance of physical activity in helping make positive changes to people's lifestyles, and thus reducing diseases such as obesity and heart diseases," said Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector.

He stated that the participation also aims to stimulate positive energies, spread happiness and enhance productive capacities, in a way that contributes to building a healthy, happy and productive society.

Al Rand noted that the ‘Ma’kom for an Active Lifestyle’ programme is one of MoHAP's awareness-raising initiatives aimed at combating obesity and enhancing awareness of healthy lifestyles in the community.

It's also part of the national programme to reduce the rate of obesity and adolescents and help individuals to embrace healthy lifestyles and create a supportive environment for health, which contributes to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Nouf Khamis, Deputy Director of the Health Promotion Department, said that practising physical activity and adopting healthy lifestyles would help boost energy levels and improve the mood of the community and employees to achieve their goals.

She pointed to the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles in sharpening focus, reducing the risk of disease, enhancing mental health, reducing absenteeism from work and study, and reducing health care spending.

She explained that MoHAP's participation in this sports event aims to change the traditional notion that limits physical activity to gyms, in addition to illustrating ways and methods that help people work out during their daily routine.

