MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardiopulmonary resuscitation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, organised the first edition of the "Heart Experts Programme 2020", which includes training in CPR skills for adults and children in an intensive and advanced course, in partnership with the American Heart Association.

The programme aims at spreading awareness in society about heart attacks and the importance of proper reaction, in this case, to raise the survival rate of those with heart attacks in the country, as per the requirements of the National Indicators of Cardiovascular Diseases included in the national agenda 2021.

Dr. Mona Al Kuwari, Director of Specialised Care Department, said, "The Heart Experts Programme is going according to an agenda extended to 2021, by training students in universities and schools participating in the programme, to carry out community initiatives and events to spread awareness as part of the operational plan of the programme outputs, to integrate students into the training team of other students in other educational institutions.

"

"The total number of trainees in the Programme increased to 35, and the total number of trainees reached 127, while the number of participants in the awareness campaign reached 95 individuals. The idea of the programme is not to graduate paramedics, but to qualify them to work as ambassadors for spreading awareness," she explained.