UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Trains Students On Advanced Course Of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:30 PM

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardiopulmonary resuscitation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, organised the first edition of the "Heart Experts Programme 2020", which includes training in CPR skills for adults and children in an intensive and advanced course, in partnership with the American Heart Association.

The programme aims at spreading awareness in society about heart attacks and the importance of proper reaction, in this case, to raise the survival rate of those with heart attacks in the country, as per the requirements of the National Indicators of Cardiovascular Diseases included in the national agenda 2021.

Dr. Mona Al Kuwari, Director of Specialised Care Department, said, "The Heart Experts Programme is going according to an agenda extended to 2021, by training students in universities and schools participating in the programme, to carry out community initiatives and events to spread awareness as part of the operational plan of the programme outputs, to integrate students into the training team of other students in other educational institutions.

"

"The total number of trainees in the Programme increased to 35, and the total number of trainees reached 127, while the number of participants in the awareness campaign reached 95 individuals. The idea of the programme is not to graduate paramedics, but to qualify them to work as ambassadors for spreading awareness," she explained.

Related Topics

2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

11 minutes ago

Adviser to PM on Finance thanks China on support i ..

16 minutes ago

Administration holds walk to mark Kashmir solidari ..

16 minutes ago

Plane lands with Canadians evacuated from Japan vi ..

16 minutes ago

Senate Special Committee on child protection held

16 minutes ago

German shares lose 0.4 pct at start of trading Fri ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.