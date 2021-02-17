MoHAP Under-Secretary inspects healthcare services at Al-Aweer, Al-Taween, Khatt health centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Under-Secretary, Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, recently visited Al Aweer Health Centre in Dubai, Al Taween Health Centre in Fujairah, and Khatt Health Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

This was part of the regular inspection tours conducted by MoHAP’s senior officials to the health facilities to assess the quality of the services provided, the performance of the medical team, and check on the efficiency of the organisational process of providing COVID-19 vaccines, with the application of the stringent precautionary and preventive measures.

"We are stepping up our efforts to provide distinctive and high-quality health services, guided by the directives and keenness of the wise leadership to provide all the resources and capabilities to immunise society as a national priority," Dr. Al Olama said, underlining that such efforts would help boost the confidence in the UAE’s health system and its ability to safeguard society health, as well as promote optimism that the recovery stage is just around the corner.

During their tour at Al Aweer Health Centre, the two officials were briefed on the performance and operational plan of the centre and heard the views and suggestions of the management and staff on their needs and aspirations.

Praising the outstanding efforts of the medical teams, Al Olama directed the centre’s management to continue the provision of all health services with the same efficiency and quality, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests, as well as perform regular maintenance of the centre’s facilities and equip it with the latest medical devices.

On his second stop at Al Taween and Khatt Health Centres, Al Olama instructed the officials to update the drug stockpile and upgrade pharmacy services to match the needs of the community, thanking the efforts by the two centres in providing the vaccines to residents in these areas in an organised manner to avoid overcrowding, while adopting precautionary measures.

At the end of their tour, Al Olama and Al Serkal lauded the efforts of the medical and administrative teams in the health centres, stressing that the ministry has specific programmes and plans to identify the needs of each health centre, to ensure the provision of outstanding health services and to continue supporting COVID-19 health centres with competent medical cadres and latest devices.