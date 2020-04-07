MoHAP Under-Secretary praises Emirates Health Services Establishment efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has highlighted the key role the Emirates Health Services Establishment plays in maintaining the UAE's healthcare systems and services to the community.

The establishment aims to create an effective healthcare systems environment, in line with the changing needs of the community, to keep pace with the current health challenges faced by the world to contain the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, he added.

Dr. Al Olama's remarks came after the UAE Cabinet approved a decision to form the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment.

He explained that the establishment's scope of work supports the Federal health sector, by providing healthcare services, undertaking preventive measures, combating pandemics, achieving sustainable healthcare development, establishing and managing hospitals and health centres, and drafting standards to ensure performance quality and acquire accreditation.

Dr. Al Olama noted that Emirates Health Services Establishment encourages and supports medical research studies, helps establish health and preventive units and departments, and motherhood and childhood centres. It will also sign agreements and contracts with local and international entities to strengthen and develop the federal healthcare system.

The foundation’s board members include representatives of relevant government authorities from around the country, along with youth representatives, who focus on providing sustainable quality health services, in line with the UAE’s vision and international standards.