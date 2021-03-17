MoHAP Under-Secretary tours haelth facilities in Sharjah, Umm Al Qaiwain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Under-Secretary and Head of board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, underlined the Ministry’s commitment to providing health facilities the necessary requirements and resources to deliver outstanding healthcare services, in accordance with carefully studied plans and programs as part of the implementation of the national resilience to enhance capabilities and measures necessary for business continuity.

Al Olama’s statements came during his tour to Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah, and Falaj Al Mualla and Al Khazan Health Centers in Umm Al Qaiwain, accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE). The tour is one of a series of extensive visits being made by the ministry senior officials to hospitals and health centers to check on the quality of healthcare services provided to patients and enhance the direct communication with them, based on the Ministry's vision of patients and customers as partners in developing the Ministry's services and advancing the level of health care.

During their visit to the Al Dhaid hospital, Dr. Al Olama and Dr. Al Serkal directed to fully maintain the hospital facilities and expand the Physiotherapy Department, provide a mammogram device, update the drug stockpile, and expand Al Khazan Health Center to enhance the operational efficiency of the medical and nursing staff, medical devices and equipment.

During the tour, the two officials listened to the opinions and observation of patients and visitors and met with the medical staff to learn about their needs and aspirations, calling them to step up efforts and adopt innovative solutions to provide the best health services.

Dr. Al Olama referred to the ministry’s commitment to conducting a constant evaluation to develop the health sector response, enhance the absorptive capacity, and provide the best healthcare service to the individuals, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership with resources and capabilities and its keenness to foster communication with the field staff to cultivate a spirit of optimism and positivity among community members and reassure them that the recovery phase is just around the corner, in light of the positive results achieved by the national vaccination program by vaccinating over 52 percent of the total target group in the UAE.

Lauding the tremendous efforts made by the front line of defense heroes to provide the utmost protection and maintain public health, Dr. Al Olama pointed to the vital role of the national competencies in delivering sophisticated healthcare services to enhance patient care experience.