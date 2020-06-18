UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Under-Secretary Visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital, Checks On COVID-19 Patients

Thu 18th June 2020

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital, checks on COVID-19 patients

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and Head of board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, recently visited Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital and the Dibba Al-Hisn Health Care Centre, to examine the efficiency of healthcare services being provided to coronavirus patients there.

"The visit is one of a series of field visits conducted by Al Olama to communicate directly with COVID-19 patients and to make sure that they receive the appropriate health and mental care," said MoHAP in a statement on Thursday.

"It also aims to ascertain the operational readiness levels and the provision of medical supplies and equipment, as well as the sufficiency of drug stockpile," it added.

During the tour, Al Olama was accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation and Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Saeed, Director of Fujairah Medical District, where he inspected procedures for patient registration and the protocols used for screening infected cases and close contacts.

Al Olama also toured isolation rooms in emergency departments and the intensive care department to follow up on patient’s conditions and available equipment, in addition to learning more about the mechanism of rapid testing thanking the administrative and medical cadres in the front line of defence, including doctors, nursing, paramedics, assistants, administrators, and fieldwork crews.

He commended the tremendous efforts of all those working in the front line of defence and their dedication to providing the best healthcare services and maintaining the health and safety of community members.

"MoHAP is keen to examine the efficiency of healthcare services in its facilities and to support the administrative and medical cadres in the front line of defence to boost their morale and to support their efforts which have contributed to increasing COVID-19 survival rate in the country," Al Olama said.

The UAE’s health system has proven the competency and capability of innovating preventive, curative solutions that respond effectively, he noted.

"MoHAP is working relentlessly and tirelessly to step up its testing campaigns nationwide to help detect the infected cases in the early stages of the disease to quarantine them and identify their close contacts," he added.

