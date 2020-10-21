UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Underlines Importance Of Early Screening, Provides Latest Densitometer Devices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:45 PM

MoHAP underlines importance of early screening, provides latest densitometer devices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) World Osteoporosis Day, WOD, is a perfect opportunity to raise people’s awareness about the symptoms and causes, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis, especially after the age of 50, according to Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP.

World Osteoporosis Day is observed annually on October 20th, and launches a year-long campaign dedicated to raising global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, osteoporosis (the silent, underlying disease) is defined as one of the most 10 common diseases in the world, affecting one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50. Osteoporosis causes a decline in bone density and strength, leading to fractures and a hazardous impact on the quality of life.

As a growing global problem, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, reinforces its services for osteoporosis patients via innovative health services, as part of its strategy aimed at delivering comprehensive and innovative healthcare services, as well as building quality systems, therapeutic, health, and pharmaceutical safety as per the international standards.

MoHAP offers specialisd clinics, well-qualified medical staff, medications to osteoporosis patients, along with diagnostic checkups and osteoporosis-related medical consultations for those visiting outpatient clinics which are fully equipped with the latest medical equipment and an advanced bone densitometer (bone density scan).

On this occasion, MoHAP advises osteoporosis patients to get adequate amounts of calcium and vitamin D, quit smoking, and reduce caffeine and soft drinks consumption. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health provides all the necessary support to patients and their families to make proper changes to their lifestyles so that they can control the disease and improve their life quality.

