MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Center, Dibba Al Hisn Health Care Centre, Dadna Health Centre

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Under-Secretary and Head of board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, recently visited the Preventive Medicine Centre, Dibba Al Hisn Health Care Centre, and Dadna Health Centre.

This comes as part of the inspection tours to the ministry’s health facilities to ensure the provision of comprehensive and integrated healthcare services, enhance health quality and safety according to the latest international standards, and check on the level of health services at MoHAP’s network of hospitals and health centres.

During their tour at the Preventive Medicine Centre, Al Olama and Al Serkal were briefed on the procedures for medical fitness examination for residency, where they directed the officials to expedite the implementation of the centre’s maintenance and expansion plans and scale up the services provided while adhering to the adopted precautionary and preventive measures.

Al Olama and Al Serkal, in their second stop at Dadna Health Centre, learned about the efforts exerted by the medical teams and first line of defence in terms of regulating the procedures for providing the Covid-19 test and vaccine following the highest international practices, as well as receiving and registering visitors, while adopting the strictest precautionary measures.

The tour also included a visit to Dibba Al Hisn Health Care Centre, where they were briefed on the availability of medical equipment and supplies, the sufficiency of drug stockpile, and the efforts of the medical teams in providing the necessary care for patients.

The two officials also inspected the quarantine rooms and were briefed on the procedures for registering patients, sorting cases and contacts, as well as the mechanisms for conducting rapid test and providing the vaccine to community members. They lauded the outstanding efforts of the medical and administrative teams in providing the appropriate healthcare and maintain the health and safety of society to get through COVID-19.

Al Olama made it clear that the pandemic had not impeded the ministry’s efforts to apply the best medical and therapeutic protocols, clinical quality standards, governance, and innovation, to enhance the gains of the health sector and to reinforce the UAE’s health facilities competitiveness.

In conclusion, he said, stressed the UAE’s capability in overcoming the pandemic, thanks to efficiency and robustness of its health system. He lauded the dedication and sacrifice of the medical staff as the first line of defence.