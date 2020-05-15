MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah for COVID-19 patients

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and Head of the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, recently visited Obaidullah Elderly Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah which is one of the hospitals allocated to the treatment of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, patients.

The visit comes as a part of a series of field visits to determine the readiness and efficiency of the operational processes in hospitals and to learn closely about the efforts of the medical cadres to provide patients with the necessary medical and health care.

During the inspection tour, Al Olama went personally to visit and to check on the treatment development of the Emirati dentist Muhra Abdul Rahim Al-Awadi who got infected with COVID-19 due to a virus transmission from a patient.

While expressing his appreciation for her diligence and dedication to her homeland as a national example of giving, loyalty, and sacrifice, Al Olama said that MoHAP is proud of the national cadres from the medical sector and it pays great attention to its employees’ health through the provision of the best methods of infection prevention.

For her part, Al-Awadi thanked Al Olama for the visit which pleased and motivated her to continue to work diligently after her full recovery, explaining that she is receiving outstanding medical care through the UAE’s innovative stem cell therapy.

She pointed out that currently, she does not have any symptoms of fever or breathing difficulty and that she is recuperating, praising the efforts of the medical staff in Obaidullah Hospital to provide such efficient health care.

Al Olama was accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector and Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, where they were briefed about the health status of patients and that they are receiving the necessary medical care, thanks to the availability of the medical equipment and supplies and adequate drug stockpile.

He commended the efforts of the medical staff in the Hospital in providing the best healthcare services, highlighted the significant and impactful role of the medical cadres in their battle against COVID-19.