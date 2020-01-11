MoHAP unveils its visiting consultants programme for January 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, had recently announced its Visiting Consultants Programme for the month of January 2020.

A group of more than 23 consultants are visiting 10 of MoHAP’s hospitals to provide therapeutic and diagnostic services in accordance with the best international practices.

The hospitals are; Al Qasimi Hospital, Kuwait Hospital (Sharjah), KhorFakkan Hosptial and Al Qasimi Hospital for Women & Children, Saqr Hospital & RAK Physiotherapy and sports Medical Center in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Dibba Hospitals, and Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai.

The doctors’ specialties comprise 20 vital specialties including; Cardiology (Ecocardiography), orthopedics (Hand & upper extremities), interventional cardiology, bariatric surgery, Neuro & spine surgery, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, orthopedics (knee and shoulder) Gynecology (robotic surgeries), ENT (Rhinoplasty).

Other specialties also include; pediatric endocrine diseases, psychiatric diseases (schizophrenia and addiction medicine), Neurosurgery (Minimal Invasive spine surgery and Neurotrauma) Physical Medicine and rehabilitation (spinal cord injuries), ophthalmology (glaucoma), clinical pharmacy, Minimally invasive for bariatric surgery, Anesthesiology and intensive care, Gastroenterology, physiotherapy, psychiatry (depression and Bipolar disorder), plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Sharif, Director of the MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office, highlighted the Ministry’s keenness on developing its therapeutic services, keeping pace with the new updates in the global medical arena, and the country’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

The importance of the Visiting Consultants Programme lies in attracting and bringing the most important global competencies in several complicated and rare medical specialties, with the aim of providing sophisticated therapeutic methods that mitigate patient’s pains and reinforcing the experiences of MoHAP’s medical team in accordance with its strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services as per international standards.