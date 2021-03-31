UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Urges Private Medical Facilities To Avail 30 E-licencing Services For Health Professionals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called upon private medical facilities to avail of 30 E-licensing services for health professionals to work in the UAE.

This includes issuing and renewing licences for doctors, nurses, and technicians of all specialties in the private medical facilities in the Northern Emirates.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences, said, "The Ministry provides an integrated system to serve the interests of health professionals. This is part of our strategy to provide a vital legislative framework and, governance, and distinctive regulatory and supervisory services for the healthcare sector, attract qualified doctors and technicians, provide the best smart and digital services to achieve customer happiness, in line with the standards and enablers of smart government."

"The Ministry is keen to develop health facilities services to meet the needs of patients and customers, as well as to innovate smart solutions and implement quality systems. This would help strengthen the role of the private health sector as an important partner in upgrading services and contributing to the enactment of policies and strategies, commensurate with the increasing competition and the increasing demand for health care services," he added.

Dr. Al Amiri pointed out that the ministry has decided last June to temporarily exempt health professionals from 3 licencing requirements, in recognition of their tremendous efforts in countering Covid-19. The decision included the exemption from the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) when renewing the licence until further notice, the exemption of those who are aged 60 and older from presenting a certificate of functional fitness when renewing the licence, and the exemption from residency transfer, subject to the approval of the sponsor.

Abeer Adel, Director of the Regulation, Licencing and Advertisements Department, Head of the Medical Professions Licencing Department, said, "Smart systems actively contribute to speeding up licencing procedures for medical professions and upgrading the wide array of services provided by the Public Health Policy and Licences Sector to meet the aspirations of our customers."

She explained that the licence is issued in no more than two working days and efforts are being made to reduce this time, as part of the ministry’s quest to raise the bar of its licencing services and deliver outstanding regulatory services, in addition to the electronic connectivity between the ministry's licencing services and relevant authorities.

