MoHAP urges public to avail electronic sick leaves, medical reports service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) urged the public to capitalise on a wide range of electronic services for the issue of sick leaves and medical reports.

The service, which falls within MoHAP's strategy to provide the best digital services and achieve customer happiness, includes a request for medical reports, attestation of sick leaves and reports, and the approval of the medical committee on early retirement or medical disability requests.

The medical report request service can be availed through the updated version of Patient Portal "Shefaa" by filling out the medical report application and submitting it. After the facility’s initial approval, the applicant has to pay the fees of issuing a medical report. The application, then gets forwarded to the concerned doctors for the completion of the medical report. Once it is completed, the report will be transferred to the patient via his account on the "Shefaa" portal.

Attestation of sick leaves and medical reports service can be availed through the ministry's website or service delivery centres, which will facilitate the process, especially as some sick leaves require the approval of the concerned medical committees.

Dr.

Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Centres and Clinics Sector, said the provision of such online services is part of the ministry's commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare system and services, and innovating digital solutions, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to achieve customer happiness and satisfaction and reduce turnaround times.

Al Rand added that the ministry works tirelessly to embrace the best digital solutions and digitise all its services, in line with the best international practice and standards.

The ministry also provides the approval of applications for retirement, early retirement, total medical disability, or partial medical disability, as well as requests for the modification of working conditions, hours, and places of work, or the inability to work, according to the decision of the Medical Committee.

The applicant must be an employee in any of the ministries or Federal authorities, a local government department, or private-sector employees covered by health insurance.

Approving the application for retirement due to health conditions is based on accredited medical standards, with all cases handled with objectivity and neutrality.