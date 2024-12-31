MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been named winner of the Merit Award for the Web-based Digital Health awards, Website category, organised by the Health Information Resource Centre (HIRC).

This honour comes in recognition of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance its digital ecosystem in line with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025.

The Ministry's newly launched website features a modern design that seamlessly blends ease of use with high-performance efficiency. Services have been reorganised to offer an interactive digital environment, improving the user experience and streamlining access to information and services for customers and individuals.

The website also includes an advanced indexing system that simplifies the search process, alongside a consistent visual design that aligns with the Ministry's corporate identity.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said, “We are proud of the Ministry’s website being honoured with the Web-based Digital Health Merit Award, which reflects our commitment to adopting innovative solutions and utilising technology to advance the health sector in the UAE.”

He added, "This honour is a global testament to the expertise and technical competence of our teams. It reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality services, keeping abreast of technological innovation, and employing these advancements to improve service efficiency and quality. We will spare no effort to realise the vision of our wise leadership to build a sustainable health system that fosters a happy and healthy society.

"

Ahli stated that winning the award reflects the IT department’s keenness to promote innovation and digitisation within the work system to stay aligned with ongoing developments. He also noted that the honour reinforces the ministry’s commitment to improving healthcare services through smart technology and making the UAE’s healthcare sector even stronger.

Hamda Al Mazmi, Acting Director of the Information Technology Department, highlighted that the Ministry’s website stands out for its innovative design and competitive features, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly search experience that meets customer expectations.

She added that the platform provides reliable information, enhancing both the user experience and the Ministry’s visual and institutional identity.

The Digital Health Awards, presented by the Health Information Resource Centre, is a highly esteemed recognition celebrating excellence in information technology on a global scale. The award is adjudicated by a panel of international experts specialising in the field, Al Mazmi said.

The award aims to recognise pioneering organisations and exceptional projects in the digital health sector, providing a platform for organisations and individuals to showcase innovative digital solutions. It also seeks to contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare information, encouraging the ongoing development of innovative services and initiatives that enhance the quality of services provided to customers.