MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leadership and Management in Healthcare

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, won the Gold Award for Leadership and Management in Healthcare at the World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation, IHF, held in Oman, for its AI-based innovative project, "PaCE" (Performance and Clinical Excellence).

PaCE was chosen as the best project out of 121 projects from 92 organisations in 34 countries.

"This award is one of a series of global awards MoHAP has received at international forums to reinforce its leading and innovative model in healthcare systems. It is also in line with the wise government directives, in terms of incorporating AI by 100 percent in medical services, in accordance with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the UAE Centennial 2071," said Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector.

Al Serkal stressed that this award is proof of MoHAP’s merit and competitiveness, and underpins the UAE’s unique position in the field of healthcare, through the adoption of the innovation-based future agenda and sustainability in strategies and operational plans.

"PaCE is an innovative project which is based on digital healthcare, by evaluating the performance of MoHAP’s hospitals in accordance with AI, massive data analysis, predictive modeling, and application of computation," said Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration.

Al Baloushi pointed out that the main objective of this project is to combine sophisticated technology and massive data to identify the status quo and provide management with an immediate effect on both patients and healthcare providers.

"The PaCE Centre contains smart analytical dashboards that include live and predictive statistics related to the hospital's operational indicators, such as the number of patients discharged and their movement between hospitals, in addition to focusing on the flow of patients to accident and emergency centres, and bed management and time management to reduce waiting rates. This would help improve the management of resources and ensure quality and safety," she added.