MoHAP Youth Council holds youth circle to discuss its initiatives, programmes for 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) The Youth Council of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a youth circle to discuss its plans, objectives, and goals for the current year.

The council also discussed the progress made on innovative projects and programmes that demonstrate its contributions and impact in supporting the health sector’s journey towards achievements and realising the ministry's vision of building a sustainable healthcare system.

Held at the Sharjah-based Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the session was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector; Jassim Al Abaidly, Head of the Communication Department at the Federal Youth Authority; Sheikha Al Shamsi, Acting Chairperson of MoHAP’s Youth Council; and Mahaba Al Saleh, President of Emirates Health Services’ Youth Council.

During the meeting, the council emphasised the importance of building strong and lasting partnerships with both healthcare and academic partners to empower young people in the country's healthcare system. The council reaffirmed that investing in young people's potential will certainly lead to new ideas that improve healthcare services and create a youth-centred model that supports the national healthcare system.

“The youth are an invaluable asset to the UAE and a source of positive energy that can drive the country's future development,” Al Dashti said, adding that their innovative vision and abilities are essential for achieving sustainable development in the UAE. He emphasised that the UAE's wise leadership recognises the important role of youth as the driving force towards a brighter future.

Al Dashti expressed his appreciation for the hard work of MoHAP Youth Council and its innovative initiatives that help improve the country’s health system and support government plans as well as strategies aimed at maintaining the health of society.

He underscored that the ministry will continue to provide all forms of support and resources to foster creativity among young people, enabling them to play a vital role in achieving its vision.

He went on to say that the ministry strongly believes in the potential of young people to enhance the leadership and competitiveness of the health sector in alignment with the wise leadership’s vision.

The youth council kicked off the meeting by reviewing the most significant milestones made over the past year, as well as the health and community activities and initiatives that support government efforts to preserve the health of society. These included participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, attending the General Conference of the International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions (IACAPAP), and organising events that raise awareness about financial guidance for youth. Additionally, the Council held intergenerational workshops and recreational activities that promote social cohesion and solidarity among youth.

The council also reviewed the outcomes of members’ involvement in the Be Bold initiative, which was designed to develop leadership skills among young people. The initiative is the first health initiative between the public and private sectors that uses future foresight and design thinking to create innovative national health programmes.

Additionally, the attendees discussed the results of their participation in monitoring the implementation of the youth empowerment system launched last year on 21st November, and the impact of their presence in terms of strengthening the role of youth in sustainable development in the country.

The Youth Council was established in 2018 by a decision from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, with the goal of empowering and activating the role of youth. The council aims to support, motivate, and enable young people to be more creative, innovative, and actively involved in shaping the future.