MoHAP Youth Council marks International Day Against Drug Abuse

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The Youth Council of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, held a youth circle to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of finding solutions to problems of addiction.

The youth circle was held on Monday at the Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, Dubai, under the theme, "Addiction: Solutions and Challenges", in coordination with various youth councils and universities, to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is annually celebrated on 26th June.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the Federal Youth Authority and university students. During the gathering, the ministry’s youth council called on young people and students to engage in sports activities and join volunteering teams. It also highlighted the necessity of rehabilitating and reintegrating former addicts into society.

Run by Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Psychology consultant at the Ministry of Health, the youth circle shed light on the scourge of drugs facing most countries and underlined its effects on individuals and the entire society.

Dr. Sultan Sharif, Chairman of the Ministry's Youth Council, reaffirmed that combating drugs is a shared social responsibility, which required efforts at the health, policing, civil, and educational levels.

He noted that young people play a very vital role in fighting drugs given that they are active members in their families, as well as educational and social institutions.

Dr. Sharif underscored the council's keenness to support the government's programmes aimed at combatting drugs and protecting young people by paying utmost attention to drug addiction and listing this issue on the annual agenda of activities, in coordination with institutions and bodies concerned, including the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Youth Authority.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention plays a fundamental role in fighting drugs, like other governmental institutions, through its role in its affiliated hospitals, the most important of which is the Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital.

The ministry, in cooperation with the partners of the Higher Committee for Monitor and Review of Schedules of Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances, also does its best to control narcotic and psychotropic drugs to protect society from the dangers of narcotic substances that cause health and economic burdens.