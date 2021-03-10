MoHAP, ZHO launch initiative to provide medication packages with Braille-printed labels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in coordination and cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), has launched an initiative to provide medication instruction labels in Braille to help visually impaired patients and the blind read them without seeking help.

The initiative is part of the government's directions to protect the rights of the people of determination and secure a decent life for them through the provision of all appropriate services that help support their capabilities and integrate them into society.

The Braille labelling has been prepared by relevant experts and printed at the printing press of the ZHO, the country’s only facility with such a service.

MoHAP and the ZHO are planning to launch a social media campaign on the initiative and the Names of the participating pharmacies, in addition to a touch-point survey that will be taking place to obtain feedback from users and their families. In the meantime, the ministry will remain in contact with pharmacists and pharmaceutical companies to learn about their proposals on the initiative.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of MoHAP’s Public Health Policy and Licences, stressed the importance of the initiative.

"The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to apply Braille to drug packages, something that constitutes a significant development in the innovation in the pharmaceutical field locally and regionally," noted Al Amiri noted, explaining that the labelling is available in Arabic, English, and urdu languages.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said the organisation always strives to launch initiatives and support any effort that serves the interests of the people of determination and encourages the blind to learn Braille to enhance their presence within their communities.

In conclusion, Al Humaidan underlined that the people of determination enjoy the best quality and means of care and attention, under the directives of the state’s leadership and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the ZHO.

The ZHO provides many outstanding services for the visually impaired, such as printing educational materials (curricula and teaching aids) for students in general education stages and universities nationwide, besides printing literary materials such as cultural publications and all kinds of stories in Braille.