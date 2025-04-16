MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Education Interface 2025’ exhibition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) is participating in the 11th edition of the Education Interface Exhibition, which will take place on 17-18 April at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme “Education and Society.”

The Ministry’s participation aligns with its commitment to deliver smart, integrated digital services that elevate student experience and support the ongoing advancement of the UAE’s educational system.

MoHESR’s pavilion will provide visitors with a glimpse of comprehensive and user-focused services designed to simplify procedures and offer flexible digital education solutions. The exhibition service includes the automatic recognition system for qualifications issued within the UAE and the recognition service for foreign qualifications issued outside the UAE, as well as a unified and enhanced registration platform. This platform is seen as a significant step forward, offering a streamlined, intelligent interface connected to national data systems to ensure efficient information integration and faster processing.

Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR, affirmed that the Ministry’s participation in the Educational Interface Exhibition reflects its broader aim to engage with students, academic institutions, and the wider community on themes relevant to advancing services in the sector.

He highlighted that MoHESR is determined to enhance its services procedures to ensure the efficiency of the educational journey.

Al Saadi added: “We continue to refine and redesign our services in alignment with the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme, placing students and end users at the heart of everything we do. It’s our aim to deliver the most effective and efficient services without delay or unnecessary complexity. A big part of that lies in using our advanced digital infrastructure to enhance the student experience across every stage, from admission and registration to automatic recognition of academic qualifications, and then onwards to a smooth transition onto the job market and into the workplace.”

These initiatives align with the UAE’s “Year of the Community”, which seeks to harness cutting-edge technologies to provide customer-focused educational services that ensure a seamless experience. Furthermore, these efforts reflect the Ministry’s commitment to achieving the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by eliminating procedure complexities and transforming traditional processes into smart digital systems, thereby improving student quality of life by enabling them to focus on academic and professional excellence.

At Education Interface 2025, the Ministry will be on hand to welcome students as well as provide clear and practical guidance on the range of services available, helping them make well-informed academic decisions.

