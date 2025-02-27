Open Menu

MoHESR Hosts Workshop For Licensed Universities On Automatic Qualification Recognition

Published February 27, 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) held an interactive workshop for the second group of UAE-based licenced higher education institutions (HEIs) as part of the automatic certificate recognition initiative.

The workshop outlined the initiative’s phased rollout, set for its official launch in the second quarter of 2025, under the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme. It also covered practical applications and university-led proposals to further enhance its efficiency.

Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR, highlighted that the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to simplifying procedures and fostering innovation in education.

By leveraging blockchain, it enhances efficiency, reliability and compliance with global standards, streamlining qualification recognition in line with best practices.

He added that this initiative aims to streamline the student journey, reducing time and effort while allowing students to focus on academic excellence. It also lightens administrative burdens on higher education institutions, enabling them to enhance their academic programmes and better support graduates in securing jobs.

By eliminating manual procedures, the automatic recognition initiative facilitates fast digital verification of qualifications, reducing administrative load and providing graduates with easy access to verified documents for employment or further studies.

