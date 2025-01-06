ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has signed two strategic partnership agreements with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai to support scholarship students and streamline the accreditation of higher education institutions in the emirate.

This move aligns with the UAE’s commitment to enhancing higher education quality to keep pace with global trends and labour market requirements.

The first agreement focuses on improving academic and administrative services for students under the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme. The initiative aims to cultivate academic excellence, leadership skills, and innovation capabilities among Emirati students, preparing them to become future leaders across various fields in Dubai.

Each year, the programme selects the top 100 Emirati graduates from public and private schools nationwide to pursue bachelor’s degrees in key disciplines in line with the emirate’s future growth objectives.

The second agreement seeks to bolster cooperation on the licencing and accreditation of higher education institutions in Dubai with the aim of cementing the position of the UAE as a leading international destination for higher education.

The signing ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of KHDA, and senior officials from both parties.

Dr. Al Awar highlighted the importance of collaborating with local authorities to achieve the UAE’s vision of a modern knowledge-based society. He said, “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with KHDA to offer best-in-class services for scholarship students and maximise the efficiency of accreditation procedures. These agreements aim to create an environment that attracts prestigious educational institutions from around the world in line with our mission to elevate the UAE’s higher education sector and boost its global competitiveness.”

Aisha Abdulla Miran said, "This partnership reflects our shared vision for the continued advancement of the higher education system and supports the UAE leadership's commitment to investing in people. We are dedicated to working with MoHESR to reinforce the country’s position as a global hub for innovation and academic excellence and a premier destination for international students and world-class universities.”

Both agreements outline a comprehensive framework for cooperation between MoHESR and KHDA, including data and information exchange, applying the highest quality standards in educational and administrative processes, as well as fostering an environment that promotes innovation and academic excellence.

In line with the UAE’s vision to prepare the new generation to face global challenges with agility, these partnerships seek to contribute to driving significant advancements in higher education and supporting sustainable human capital development in the country.