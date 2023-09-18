Open Menu

MoHRE Announces September 29 As Public Holiday For Private Sector Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MoHRE announces September 29 as public holiday for private sector employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, September 29th 2023 (1445 AH) will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the Prophet's birthday.

This came in a circular issued by MoHRE, which aligns with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays for the public and private sectors in 2023.

