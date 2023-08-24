Open Menu

MoHRE, Bayt.com Sign MoU To Enhance Retention Of Global Talent In UAE Labour Market

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MoHRE, Bayt.com sign MoU to enhance retention of global talent in UAE labour market

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayt.com, one of the leading job search and recruitment platforms in the region.

The MoU aims to enhance the retention of competent global talent working in the UAE labour market.

According to the Ministry, the MoU was signed by Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoHRE for Human Resources Affairs, and Rabea Ataya, CEO of Bayt.com, as part of a shared vision of consolidating public-private partnership, benefit from joint resources and expertise, and enhance contribution to economic development through creating new and innovative solutions for the labour market.

Al Khoori, said, “The MoU reflects the Ministry's focus on collaborating with the private sector, to improve the effectiveness of its services provided to employers in the local market, enabling them to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in managing their businesses and projects.

” Rabea Ataya emphasised the significance of collaboration and partnership in enhancing the UAE’s economic leadership position in all areas of development, which in turn, “will lead to the best growth rates for different industries and sectors.”Ataya added, “As one of the most reliable platforms for recruitment and professional networking, Bayt.com, will share its knowledge and experience in the job market to assist both companies well as employees.”

Related Topics

UAE Job Lead Market All From Share Best Labour

Recent Stories

Khawaja Haris steps down as member of Imran Khan's ..

Khawaja Haris steps down as member of Imran Khan's legal team

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Vice Chancellor of Khorfakk ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Vice Chancellor of Khorfakkan University

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Vice Chancellor of Kalba Un ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Vice Chancellor of Kalba University

31 minutes ago
 Future of Maldives and its people depends on COP28 ..

Future of Maldives and its people depends on COP28’s success: Maldives FM

1 hour ago
 PBC raises concerns over SC's remarks about Imran ..

PBC raises concerns over SC's remarks about Imran Khan's conviction

1 hour ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident will be brought ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident will be brought to justice: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

3 hours ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

3 hours ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

4 hours ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East