MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged private sector companies, subject to Emiratisation policies, to meet their 2024 Emiratisation targets by 31st December.

The Emiratisation targets apply to companies with 50 or more employees, which must achieve a 2% increase in the Emiratisation of skilled positions by the end of this year.

The same deadline applies to certain specified establishments within the 20-49 employee category, specifically those operating in rapidly growing economic sectors with the capacity to provide jobs and a suitable work environment. These establishments are required to hire at least one Emirati national and retain the Emirati nationals employed by them before 1st January 2024.

In a press statement, MoHRE expressed confidence in the level of awareness of private sector companies and their adherence to Emiratisation policies, noting that compliance has reached unprecedented levels, with over 124,000 Emirati nationals employed across 23,000 private companies.

The Ministry highlighted its commitment to sustaining the remarkable successes and exceptional outcomes of the Emiratisation mandate, in line with the UAE's ambitious strategic and economic goals to become the world's fastest-growing economy, transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, and strengthening the sustainability and leadership of the country's comprehensive development efforts.

The Ministry urged companies to utilise the Nafis programme to connect with Emirati nationals seeking employment across various specialisations. It emphasised the importance of registering Emirati nationals employed by these companies in the UAE's pension, retirement, and social security systems, as well as ensuring the transfer of their monthly salaries through the Wage Protection System (WPS).

MoHRE confirmed that it will continue offering benefits to companies that are members of the Tawteen Partners Club. The benefits include financial discounts of up to 80% on fees for services provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as priority access in the government procurement system, which enhances opportunities for business growth.

The Ministry further highlighted the effectiveness of its monitoring system in identifying fraudulent practices, such as fake Emiratisation and attempts to circumvent Emiratisation targets. It explained that legal actions are taken against violating companies, including downgrading their classification within the Ministry's establishment classification system, requiring them to rectify their situations, and referring their cases to the competent court.

Additionally, financial penalties are imposed on non-compliant companies, amounting to AED96,000 for each Emirati national not hired in accordance with the Emiratisation targets.

MoHRE also urged Emirati nationals seeking employment to verify the legitimacy of job offers and avoid engaging in fraudulent practices or fake Emiratisation. This is an essential requirement for maintaining their access to Nafis’ benefits.

The Ministry also encouraged individuals to report any negative practices that contradict Emiratisation policies by contacting the call centre at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s application and website.