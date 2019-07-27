UrduPoint.com
MOHRE Commences Issuing Work Permits For Male Workers Under Family Sponsorship

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

MOHRE commences issuing work permits for male workers under family sponsorship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has begun issuing work permits for employers wishing to recruit eligible male workers sponsored by their families.

The move is in implementation of a resolution issued recently by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regarding regulations on granting of work permits.

Previously, these permits were exclusively issued to females.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Ministry's Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs, said, "The resolution aims to provide stability to families by enabling them to increase their source of monthly income."

Granting work permits to men and women sponsored by their families inside the state will help firms meet their demand for jobs from residents and therefore reduce operational costs in light of the recent Cabinet Resolution to reduce the fees of these two groups.

According to the resolution, the new fee for a two-year work permit for a skilled or limited skilled worker is AED300 for all categories of firms under the ministry's group classification.

The previous fee was in the range of AED300 and AED5000 according to the firm category and skills of workers.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that these fees would be paid by the employer.

In early July, the MOHRE had reduced the fees by 50 percent and up to 94 percent, of 145 services and transactions, including 17 services, whose fees have been reduced.

