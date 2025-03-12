MoHRE Completes Over 34 Million Smart Transactions In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that it completed more than 34 million smart transactions during 2024, representing a 59 percent growth compared to the previous year, which saw over 20 million transactions.
This growth reflects the ministry's successful adoption of digital solutions and deployment of AI technologies, supporting its efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, enhance its service ecosystem and improve the overall customer experience.
It also contributes to the country's leadership and competitiveness in government services, reinforcing the UAE's position as a top global digital economy and the best place to live and work.
The growth also demonstrates how well MoHRE's smart service ecosystem aligns with customers' evolving needs and expectations, offering greater reliability, security, and accessibility.
This, in turn, increases customer satisfaction and enhances the ministry's commitment to timely service delivery with the highest standards of efficiency, excellence and competitiveness.
The ministry remains steadfast in its efforts to govern and refine its smart services platform, which includes over 100 services available 24/7 via its website and mobile app, as part of a broader vision to enhance labour market competitiveness, improve business flexibility and deliver world-class services.
These efforts are in alignment with the government's digital transformation agenda, supporting the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, and facilitating seamless and efficient business operations.
Recent Stories
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
More Stories From Middle East
-
National Investment Strategy to boost UAE's global hub status, says Minister of Investment6 minutes ago
-
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 20246 minutes ago
-
International Space Station orbits Earth for 150,000th time21 minutes ago
-
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges36 minutes ago
-
NASA's newest space telescope blasts off to map entire sky, millions of galaxies2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers11 hours ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
Palestinian cause resolution relies on establishing independent state, rejecting displacement: El-Si ..12 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi12 hours ago
-
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity12 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet13 hours ago