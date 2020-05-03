UrduPoint.com
MoHRE Conducts Inspection Visits To Monitor Private Sector's Compliance With COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) DUBAI, 2nd May 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has conducted 560 inspection visits to measure compliance of private establishments with the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, under the national program to support the stability of the labor market in the private sector.

The inspection visits were made in collaboration with the relevant Federal and local entities as part of the preventive arrangements taken across the UAE to curb the virus and to ensure business continuity.

The inspections measured compliance with social distancing rules in workplaces, workers accommodations and workers transportation, as well as health procedures in place, like availability of non-contact temperature thermometer devices, minimising number of workers to not more than 30 percent of the facility's capacity, and avoiding gatherings and social events.

The visits also aimed at promoting awareness among the business owners and workers on the importance of adhering to the preventive measures against COVID-19.

