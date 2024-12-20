MoHRE Declares 1 January 2025 As Paid Holiday For Private Sector Employees
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Wednesday, 1 January 2025, will be an official paid holiday for all UAE private sector employees for the occasion of New Year’s Day.
The decision is in line with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding approved public holidays for the government and private sectors.
