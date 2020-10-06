MOHRE, Dubai Airports implement training programmes for qualifying Emiratis for job market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MOHRE, Dubai Airports Corporation and the National Human Resources Development Fund, NHRDF, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, for co-operation in the fields of qualifying, training and empowering male and female Emiratis to enhance their presence in the labour market.

The signing ceremony, held recently at the Emirates Group Headquarters, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and senior officials of the three entities.

"Emiratisation as well as upgrading the capabilities of Emirati human resources is a priority and a key part of Dubai Airports’ strategy in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at finding a job for every Emirati and with the personal support and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council," Sheikh Ahmed said marking this occasion.

"We are pleased to sign the MoU with the MOHRE and the NHRDF, given its great effect on qualifying, training and empowering UAE nationals, enhancing their presence in the labour market and upgrading their capabilities and training them in accordance with the global best practices," he added.

"I call upon all Emiratis to contribute to shaping the future of the aviation sector and to select the majors and sciences related to this sector, which is considered one of the largest sectors at the UAE level in general and Dubai in particular," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The sector accounts for nearly 28 per cent of the emirate’s gross domestic product, GDP, and is consequently at the forefront of sectors capable of providing the labour market with thousands of important and unconventional opportunities and options, particularly those related to pilots and all disciplines of aviation engineering, he added.

Meanwhile, Al Hamli said, "The MoU paves the way for a strategic partnership among the three entities based on their keenness on playing their national roles in line with the recent package of Emiratisation decisions approved by the Cabinet led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, under which the Emiratisation file entered a new phase based on the integration of roles and the partnership between the Federal government and local sectors."

The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Kharbash, MOHRE Under-Secretary for Emiratisation Affairs, Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Development at Dubai Airports, and an NHRDF representative.

A set of specialised training programmes is scheduled to be launched in partnership with the three entities to enhance the skills of Emirati job seekers registered in the MOHRE database in line with the skills required in the Labour market.