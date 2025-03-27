MoHRE Fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices In February
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 05:16 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has taken legal and administrative action against 22 domestic worker recruitment offices in February this year for committing 37 violations of the Federal Decree-Law Concerning Domestic Workers.
The violations consisted of failing to refund all or part of the recruitment fees owed to employers within the legally mandated two-week period. This period begins from either the date that the domestic worker was returned to the recruitment office or the date the worker was reported to have stopped working.
In a statement released to the press, the Ministry cautioned domestic worker recruitment offices against failure to comply with the legislations regulating their operations, asserting that the Ministry would implement strict measures against violating offices, where legal and administrative actions could be escalated to cancellation of licences for offices whose offences warrant closure.
MoHRE reaffirmed the efficacy of its monitoring system for domestic worker recruitment offices in ensuring that they meet the legal conditions and requirements that protect the rights of all parties in the employment relationship and commended compliant offices for their role in providing high-quality services to their clients
The Ministry urged employers to report any violations by the domestic worker recruitment offices they engage with or file complaints against non-compliant offices via the Ministry’s digital platforms or by contacting the Labour Consultation and Claims Centre on 80084.
Furthermore, the Ministry warned that dealing with unlicenced domestic worker recruitment offices or non-credible social media platforms that provide domestic worker services could result in the loss of clients’ legal rights, which are assured only when transacting with licenced offices that have been approved by the Ministry.
A list of the Names and addresses of all licenced Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices across the UAE is available on the Ministry’s official website.
In January 2025, the Ministry took similar legal and administrative actions against 14 domestic worker recruitment agencies, reporting 22 violations and applying appropriate measures.
