MoHRE Holds 100 Recruitment Open Days With Participation Of Over 340 Companies In Five Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 11:45 AM

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies in five months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has organised 100 recruitment open days across the UAE from January to May 2023, with the participation of over 340 private sector companies that offered Emiratis job opportunities.

The open days were held in partnership with local human resources departments, Majalis across the UAE, as well as the Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, University of Dubai, and the Fatima College of Health Sciences, for jobs which were advertised on the Nafis platform.

Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Human Resources Employment at MoHRE, said, “The recruitment open days, organised in collaboration with the private sector, play a vital role in facilitating the employment of Emiratis by organising immediate job interviews based on the vacancies and job descriptions.

According to Al Ali, the growing demand from young nationals for open days underlines their eagerness to contribute their best abilities and enhance their position in the UAE job market.

“The Ministry is looking for appropriate job opportunities and accordingly is working with private sector partners to secure job interviews, monitor interview results, evaluate the rate of acceptance and employment, and address any obstacles to guarantee the best results,” she explained.

According to the Ministry data, as of the end of May 2023, more than 68,000 UAE nationals were employed in over 16,000 establishments across all fields in the private sector.

