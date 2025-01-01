MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised events yesterday for workers across the UAE to celebrate the New Year.

Themed ‘Happy Workers, Thriving business’, the celebrations were held at 18 locations across the UAE and featured various sporting and entertainment activities, competitions, and valuable prizes for participants, including a car raffle.

The activities also took place at various labour accommodations, including those managed by Al Eskan Al Jamae; Labotel Workers Village; Emirates Global Aluminum; Fujairah National Construction & Transport Co; Tasameem Workers City; Al Salam Living City; Hameem Worker City; Khansaheb Contracting; Dulsco City; Al Jimi Worker Village; and Sawaeed Residential City.

Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection and Compliance at MoHRE, stated, “These celebratory events, organised on national occasions and public holidays, reflect our vision to enhance the quality of life, welfare, and happiness of the UAE workforce. They also honour workers and their accomplishments, recognising their contribution to the nation’s sustainable development journey.”

Al Nassi also praised the collaboration between MoHRE and its public and private sector partners, highlighting the social responsibility demonstrated, particularly by the companies sponsoring the events.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, affirmed that regular engagements with workers and social initiatives have become an integral part of the Ministry's programmes, bringing joy to workers and offering them meaningful engagement, entertainment and benefit.

She remarked, "These events reflect the UAE’s humanitarian approach and our leadership's commitment to enriching workers’ lives and ensuring their happiness. This aligns with the Ministry’s strategy to partner with various stakeholders to foster innovation, boost productivity, and positively impact the labour market."

The events were held in collaboration with various stakeholders including the Ministry of Interior; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah Police, municipalities across the Emirates; Abu Dhabi Ports Group; the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; Dubai Civil Defence; the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai; the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah; the National Ambulance; Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services; and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ).

The New Year celebrations were supported by Al Majma Insurance as the Diamond Sponsor, and Aldar Properties as the Platinum Sponsor, alongside strategic partners such as the UAE food Bank, Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Dubai Charity Association.