MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has made around 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in the first half of 2023 via its communication system Tawasul.

The Ministry offers customers and members of the community various channels of communication to submit complaints, inquire about procedures for submitting transactions and requests, receive feedback and suggestions, request technical support, and report violations.



Tawasul channels include MoHRE’s call centre 600590000, WhatsApp service, live chat via website, smart app, and email at ask@mohre.gov.ae, in addition to the Tawasul platform at the MoHRE offices, which allows for video and audio calls with customers.

The Ministry also offers the ‘Customers’ Voice’ system, the ‘Customer First’ forum, along with its social media accounts @mohre_uae, interactive voice response system, awareness notifications for employers and employees, and monthly account statement service for establishments.

Hussain Al Alili, Director of the Customer Relations Department at the Ministry, said: “The Tawasul system has proven its efficiency in providing outstanding services to customers, especially in terms of rapid response to inquiries and finding solutions to the challenges they face, relying on innovative practices that are flexible and proactive.”

He added: “The Ministry is committed to providing customers with the highest-quality services, in line with the requirements of the Global Star Rating System for Services, and to pursuing excellence in communicating with customers, fulfilling their needs, and saving their time and effort.



“MoHRE continuously trains its team members to rapidly and seamlessly process the submitted data and carry out their responsibilities accurately and effectively.”

According to figures from the Ministry, the call centre handled over 1.337 million calls in the first half of the year.

The centre offers services in three Primary languages: Arabic, English, and urdu, as well as 17 additional languages. The system responds to consumer inquiries and requests 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Its services meet the demands of establishments, employees, domestic workers, employers who hire domestic workers, as well as national cadres.

More than 269,500 communication processes were done via MoHRE’s digital channels – including email, social media, and online chat.

The Customers’ Voice system received 224,000 suggestions and feedback, and the Ministry has sent more than 12 million notifications via email and text messages to raise awareness on relevant legislations, decisions and services it provides, as well as approximately two million monthly account statements.



The Ministry's WhatsApp service recorded over 178,000 chats, while the ‘Customer First’ forum organised 21 meetings attended by over 3,570 business owners and sent out nearly two million invitations.

