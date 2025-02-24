MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced a reduction of two working hours per day for private sector employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said, "In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan.

"

The announcement comes in the implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments.