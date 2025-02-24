Open Menu

MoHRE Reduces Working Hours For Private Sector During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 03:15 PM

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced a reduction of two working hours per day for private sector employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said, "In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan.

"

The announcement comes in the implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments.

Related Topics

May Ramadan Labour

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

2 minutes ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even p ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognit ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..

32 minutes ago
 FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

2 hours ago
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU ..

ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian ..

UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East