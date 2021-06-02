UrduPoint.com
MoHRE To Enforce Midday Work Ban Decision From June 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:45 PM

MoHRE to enforce midday work ban decision from June 15

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) As of 15th June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will begin implementing the ban on works performed under the sun and in open places from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm until 15th September.

Under the decision, daily working hours, for morning, evening or both shifts, are not to exceed eight hours. If a worker exceeds such eight hours within 24 hours, the extra time will be deemed overtime, for which the worker is to be paid, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law concerning the Regulation of Labour Relations.

Any establishment that does not comply with the terms and conditions of the decision shall be fined AED5,000 per worker, and a maximum of AED50,000 in case several workers are employed during the ban. In addition, the breaching establishment will have its file suspended or its status downgraded in the MoHRE classification system adopted by the Ministry, based on how grave the breach is.

Pursuant to the provisions of the decision, employers must place a schedule of the daily working hours in a prominent site in the workplace, and in addition to Arabic, the schedule must be written in the language, which workers understand.

The decision also requires employers to provide appropriate protective devices that protect workers from the injuries they may have due to using the machines and other tools, and to follow all the other methods of protection, provided in the Labour Law and its implementing Ministry decisions. Workers must follow the instructions that aim at protecting them from the dangers and stop committing any act that is likely to impede the implementation of the instructions.

The Ministry urged community members to report any violations by calling the toll-free number, 80060, which is available for 24 hours a day in four different languages.

