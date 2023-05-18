MoI announce new addition to traffic law

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) To prioritise community safety and the implementation of preventive measures and ensure a secure road environment, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that certain amendments have been made to Article (1) of Ministerial Resolution No. (130) of 1997 and the Implementing Regulations of Federal Law No. (21) of (1995).

These updates aim to amend specific provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of (2017) to include additional points that enhance traffic safety during emergencies, valley rainwater flow, rainfall, and several infractions associated with these preventive measures.

The objective of these amendments is to bolster the legal and institutional efforts of relevant authorities in times of emergency, crisis, disaster, heavy rainfall, and weather fluctuations. The amendments to the articles aim to reinforce existing procedures and underline the significance of adhering to instructions and safety requirements.

According to Brigadier General Engineer Hussein Al Harthi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, ongoing efforts are being made to enhance the achievements of the UAE and realise the vision of its wise leadership, which seeks to establish the country as the best, safest and most secure place in the world. These endeavors are based on institutional modernization, development, and responsiveness to keep pace with changes.

Al Harthi further explained that the amendments include the addition of articles prohibiting gatherings near valleys flowing with rainwater and dams during rainfall, as well as entering valleys regardless of the level of danger. The amendments also prohibit obstructing competent authorities from performing their duties related to traffic organisation, ambulance services, and rescue operations during emergencies, disasters, heavy rainfall, and valley flowing with rainwater.

Additionally, new infractions have been introduced that align with these preventive measures.

These amendments are introduced alongside other significant and fundamental articles in the law, which urge road users, including drivers and pedestrians, to exercise utmost care and caution. Motorists are expected not to endanger their lives or the lives of others, abide by traffic regulations, signs, and signals, comply with instructions from police officers, stay in their designated lanes, and follow guidance of police, traffic, civil defense, emergency, disaster, and crisis management personnel in emergency situations. The road users are also expected to avoid causing unnecessary harm, hindrance, or disturbance to others.

Regarding the new infractions, Al Harthi clarified that the attached table in Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017, which outlines traffic control rules and procedures, now includes additional violations related to the preventive measures mentioned in the resolution. For instance, Article (113) stipulates a fine of AED 1,000 and 6 traffic points for the violation of gathering near places of valleys, torrents, and dams during rainy weather. Article (114) imposes a fine of AED 2,000, 23 traffic points, and a vehicle impoundment period of 60 days for the violation of “entering valleys while they are flowing with rainwater, whatever the level of severity.”

Furthermore, Article No. (117) slams a fine of AED 1,000 and 4 traffic points, along with a vehicle impoundment period of 60 days, for the violation of obstructing competent authorities from carrying out their work with regard to regulating traffic, ambulance, and rescue during emergencies, disasters, crises, rain, and valleys flowing with rainwater.