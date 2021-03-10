UrduPoint.com
MoI Deploys Mobile Units To Detect COVID-19 Using Police Dogs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

MoI deploys mobile units to detect COVID-19 using police dogs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has begun using mobile units of K9 sniffer dogs and security staff to track possible coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, as part of its efforts to support medical frontline workers around the country.

The units are present in targeted areas and venues of major events and competitions to support the efforts of organising committees and health authorities, by using K9 sniffer dogs to smell human samples inside mobile vehicles to detect possible COVID-19 infections.

The "National Emirati Team" has exerted significant efforts and performed specialist workshops and studies, in cooperation with the best international veterinary colleges, most notably the "National Veterinary School of Alfort" in France, which is the oldest veterinary school in Europe.

Following the results of these workshops and studies, the UAE started experimenting with the use of K9 sniffer dogs to track possible COVID-19 cases, making it the first country in the world to use police dogs to detect infections.

The team also organised related international scientific events and forums and presented the UAE’s experience and relevant results and statistics, which received widespread global appreciation and requests to exchange information and data.

More Stories From Middle East

