MoI: Disinfection Program From 8 Pm To 6 Am Daily, Access To Retail Food Outlets Allowed, Traffic And People Movement To Remain Normal During Daytime

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

MoI: Disinfection Program from 8 pm to 6 am daily, access to retail food outlets allowed, traffic and people movement to remain normal during daytime

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Interior has clarified that the National Disinfection Program, slated for execution over the weekend starting from Thursday, March 26, will take place from 8 pm to 6 am every day.

The movement of traffic and people will go on as usual during the day, but will be restricted during the time of disinfection from 8 pm to 6 am, and public transport and metro trains will be fully stopped during the disinfection.

The Ministry stressed that all retail food outlets such as cooperative societies, supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open 24/7. The public will continue to have access to them even during the period of movement restrictions during the disinfection.

The Ministry stressed that it was in the framework of protecting the health of the citizens and residents as the utmost priority. All preventive measures being taken are important at this time.

