UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Programme To Begin From 6 PM To 6 AM In Industrial And Workers' Residential Cities As Of Today

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Programme to begin from 6 PM to 6 AM in Industrial and Workers' Residential Cities as of today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Ministries of Interior and Human Resources and Emiratisation have clarified that the National Disinfection Programme will start two hours earlier in the industrial and Workers' Residential Cities nationwide from today, Wednesday, from 6 PM to 6 AM.

In a statement, the two ministries called upon the public to avoid leaving their homes during the implementation of the programme except in cases of necessity as part of the preventative and precautionary measures taken by the concerned national authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan will not go for commercial loans' refinan ..

4 minutes ago

Price of per tola Gold increases by Rs 300

30 minutes ago

UAE’s cultural diversity based on coexistence, t ..

34 minutes ago

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife seeks divorce

45 minutes ago

Iceland slashes rate to record low

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.