MoI Holds Workshop On INTERPOL Cybercrime Program

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:15 PM

MoI holds workshop on INTERPOL cybercrime program

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) Maj. Gen. Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior (MoI), inaugurated the virtual workshop " Interpol cybercrime program and electronics tools to combat it ", organised by MoI in cooperation with Interpol , represented by Interpol innovation center in Singapore. The workshop was held online and attended by international experts in cybercrimes investigation.

In his speech, Al Raisi welcomed Mr. Craig Jones, Director of the Cyber Crime Department of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in Singapore, and thanked him for his participation in it.

Al Raisi said that the workshop addresses three main axes: the mechanism for responding to cyber threats, the knowledge and science platform, and the platform for coordinating joint intelligence operations.

He said that the workshop comes within the framework of international cooperation, to strengthen relations, and to enhance capacity building in addition to exchange of experiences, knowledge of best practices in the field of combating cybercrimes, and the use of modern tools and techniques and advanced methods in coordination with law enforcement through unified electronic platforms equipped with the latest technologies that ensure smooth flow.

He stressed that the Ministry of Interior is keen to strengthen its cooperation with law enforcement agencies and all concerned agencies at the local, regional and international levels.

Approximately 80 government officials participated in the workshop, representing different entities and sectors, including the Ministry of Justice, the General Commands of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police, the Electronic Security Council, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the Digital Government in Ajman, the Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Digital Security and Infrastructure Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, the Dubai Data Authority, and the Shrajah Digital government .

