MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal government level

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, attended International Youth Day activities at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) headquarters in Abu Dhabi and inaugurated the first youth space at the federal government level.

The event was attended by senior MoI officials, police leaders and representatives of youth organisations. It opened with a speech highlighting the UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering youth and the MoI’s role in developing their skills in line with the directives of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The ceremony featured presentations on the journey and achievements of the MoI Youth Council, the graduation of the first batch of the six-month Nucleus of the Future programme to train Emiratis for security and police careers, and the recognition of five outstanding youth-led projects under the Nabras Al Shabab initiative.

Al Neyadi toured exhibits showcasing the council’s current and future projects, including the Exceptional Leader project at the Police College and the Young Leaders programme.

Accredited by the Federal Youth Authority, the new youth space aims to enhance youth participation in decision-making, support innovation, and provide facilities for workshops, events and brainstorming sessions. It is the first of its kind across federal ministries and entities.

The event concluded with a youth panel discussion hosted by the MoI Youth Council to mark International Youth Day.