MoI organises Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities roadshow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The International Affairs Office at the International Partnerships Department at the Ministry of Interior, MoI, in cooperation and partnership with the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, organised the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities roadshow called, "Interfaith Tolerance March".

The roadshow was held in line with the ministry's activities as part of the "Year of Tolerance".

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council, MoI, said the roadshow will tour all the emirates of the country as part of the UAE's efforts to instil and promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, compassion and dialogue among members of the public, regardless of their religion, language or race.