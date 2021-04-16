MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle East Conference of Certified Fraud Examiners 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Interior participated virtually in the 6th Annual Conference of Certified Fraud Examiner in the middle East 2021, organised by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners in cooperation with the Saudi Anti-Fraud Association and the Saudi Capital Market Authority, via video-conference technology.

The conference was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General, Member of the Interpol Executive Committee for Asia, Mohamed Al Quwaiz, Chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Senior Law Analyst for CNN, the former US Attorney General for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bahrara, and strategic and body language expert Pamela Barnum.

Attendees also included experts specialised in exploring important cases and trends emerging in the areas of technological development, risk management and fraud prevention, as well as a number of officials in the Middle East region from both the public and private sectors.

The conference aims to exchange ideas and experiences, identify the latest global practices to limit the risks and damages resulting from fraudulent operations, raise awareness about factors and conditions that allow for fraud to take place and find out their root causes, and put in place preventive and deterrent measures.

During the conference, discussions tackled a number of topics related to adopting a strategic approach to prevent and combat corruption and fraud.

Attendees also discussed the best ways to benefit from data analysis to detect fraud, conduct remote fraud investigations, prevent AI-based cybercrimes, and identify emerging trends for assessing and monitoring fraud risks, and the latest trends and tools in fraud detection, response and prevention