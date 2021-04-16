UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoI Participates Virtually In 6th Annual Middle East Conference Of Certified Fraud Examiners 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle East Conference of Certified Fraud Examiners 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Interior participated virtually in the 6th Annual Conference of Certified Fraud Examiner in the middle East 2021, organised by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners in cooperation with the Saudi Anti-Fraud Association and the Saudi Capital Market Authority, via video-conference technology.

The conference was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General, Member of the Interpol Executive Committee for Asia, Mohamed Al Quwaiz, Chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Senior Law Analyst for CNN, the former US Attorney General for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bahrara, and strategic and body language expert Pamela Barnum.

Attendees also included experts specialised in exploring important cases and trends emerging in the areas of technological development, risk management and fraud prevention, as well as a number of officials in the Middle East region from both the public and private sectors.

The conference aims to exchange ideas and experiences, identify the latest global practices to limit the risks and damages resulting from fraudulent operations, raise awareness about factors and conditions that allow for fraud to take place and find out their root causes, and put in place preventive and deterrent measures.

During the conference, discussions tackled a number of topics related to adopting a strategic approach to prevent and combat corruption and fraud.

Attendees also discussed the best ways to benefit from data analysis to detect fraud, conduct remote fraud investigations, prevent AI-based cybercrimes, and identify emerging trends for assessing and monitoring fraud risks, and the latest trends and tools in fraud detection, response and prevention

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Exchange Saudi New York Middle East Market From Best Asia

Recent Stories

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

20 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

28 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

41 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.