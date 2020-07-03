UrduPoint.com
MoI Rolls Out Contests Of 'Wellbeing Initiative For Community Security And Safety'

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Interior, MoI, represented by the Inspector General Office, is set to launch three awareness contests under the "Wellbeing Initiative for Community Security and Safety.

"

Contests are due to kick off on Sunday 5th July, 2020 and will run until the end of the month.

As part of the Initiative, the contests are aimed to enhance positive practices and behaviours, achieve optimal investment of time and promote the wellbeing of the Emirati community.

