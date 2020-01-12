MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro discuss cooperation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, MoI, today received in his office Darko Uskokovic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of topics of mutual concern and ways of reinforcing their cooperation and coordination in the area of security.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Dr. Rashid Sultan Al Khader Al Zaabi, Director-General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry.