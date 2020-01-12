UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador Of Montenegro Discuss Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, MoI, today received in his office Darko Uskokovic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of topics of mutual concern and ways of reinforcing their cooperation and coordination in the area of security.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Dr. Rashid Sultan Al Khader Al Zaabi, Director-General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid

Recent Stories

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

2 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

17 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, IPU President discuss joint cooperat ..

32 minutes ago

UNGA President addresses importance of multilatera ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.